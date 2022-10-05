Voter Listening Sessions in Kotzebue and Kodiak

Alaska Public Media is partnering with KOTZ in Kotzebue and KMXT in Kodiak to host two more voter listening sessions. We want to help answer any questions you have about the upcoming election and find out ways we can serve you better!

Kotzebue Voter Listening Session

Time: Wednesday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Kotzebue Boys and Girls Club

Cost: Free!

Join KOTZ, Alaska Public Media, and former KOTZ News Director Wesley Early for an open community conversation about elections. You can also share what you think KOTZ and the public radio network can better meet your information needs. We’ll have snacks and kids activities, so bring the whole family. Questions? Call Lenora at KOTZ 907-442-3434.

Kodiak Voter Listening Session

Time: Thursday, October 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Kodiak Public Library (Community Room)

Cost: Free!

Join KMXT and Alaska Public Media for an open community conversation about elections. We’ll try to answer your questions and find out ways KMXT and the public radio network can better meet your information needs. We’ll have dinner and activities for kids, so bring the whole family! Questions? Call Pam at KMXT at 907-486-3181.

