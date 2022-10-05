Line One: Testosterone and other hormones for men and women

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Hormones are messages that travel through the bloodstream to relay instructions to the body that control many functions. They are often prescribed in situations where our bodies are not providing enough for us to function at our best. Hormones also naturally decline as we age which may poorly affect our overall quality of life and health. Men also experience a decline in testosterone and other hormones, and replacement is just as important for them as it is for women.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff



GUEST: Steve Goldring, R.Ph, known as “The Hormone Pharmacist”; licensed compounding pharmacist

LINKS:

www.simplehormones.com/alaska Steven Gorldring creates informational videos to explain some of the ways that hormones interact and how they can fluctuate throughout our lives.

What is bio-identical hormone replacement therapy? www.biotemedical.com

Common myths about HRT: https://hwcoftexas.com/10-hormone-replacement-myths/

Hormones are crucial to the functionality of our bodies, here is a description of the five most important ones: https://www.thewellforhealth.com/blog/5-important-hormones-and-how-they-help-you-function

HRT has been found to reduce the risk of heart disease : https://news.usc.edu/trojan-family/benefits-hormone-replacement-therapy-women-estrogen-usc/

North American Menopause Society position of hormone replacement: https://www.breastcancer.org/research-news/nams-updates-hrt-position-statement

