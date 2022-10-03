Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 3, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A group of preschoolers sits in a circle singing Alutiiq songs.
A group of preschoolers sings Itsy Bitsy Spider in Alutiiq at the Alutiingcut Childcare Center in Kodiak, Alaska on September 15, 2022. (Valerie Kern, Alaska Public Media).

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Kodiak Fishery debates kick off tonight with some key candidates missing. Another storm heads to some communities affected by last month’s flooding. And a new generation of Kodiak Alutiiq speakers is keeping the language alive.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Sabine Poux and Riley Board in Kenai
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Claire Stremple in Juneau
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
and Katherine Rose in Sitka

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

