Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 16, 2022

Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
a cruise ship docks in a small town with a big mountain in the background
A good cruise season brings up to a million visitors to Skagway, population roughly 1,000. Aug. 3, 2022.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Republican candidates for the U.S. House seat visit Southeast Alaska. Also, Skagway gets help from the state after rockslides closed its busiest cruise ship dock. And two Alaska elementary schools receive national recognition.

Reports tonight from:

Nina Kravinsky and Hannah Bissett in Bethel
Kavitha George in Anchorage
Mike Swasey in Skagway
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
and Simon Lopez in Homer

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.

Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

