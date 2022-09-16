Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 16, 2022

A good cruise season brings up to a million visitors to Skagway, population roughly 1,000. Aug. 3, 2022. (Claire Stremple/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Republican candidates for the U.S. House seat visit Southeast Alaska. Also, Skagway gets help from the state after rockslides closed its busiest cruise ship dock. And two Alaska elementary schools receive national recognition.

Reports tonight from:

Nina Kravinsky and Hannah Bissett in Bethel

Kavitha George in Anchorage

Mike Swasey in Skagway

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

and Simon Lopez in Homer

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.