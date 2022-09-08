Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Eligible Alaskans are getting over $3,200 in PFD payouts this year. Also, fuel tank inspections in Bethel become more and more important. And the dog mushing world mourns the loss of Lance Mackey.
Reports tonight from:
Nina Kravinsky and Will McCarthy in Bethel
Chris Klint in Anchorage
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Angela Denning in Petersburg
and Katherine Rose in Sitka
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.