Line One: Eating disorders

Eating disorders are a complex and widely misunderstood group of disorders that affect people
from all walks of life. Impacting almost 9% of the population, eating disorders pose a huge risk to
those who experience them and put a great strain on their family members and support networks.
Eating disorders, as a group, have the second highest mortality rate of all mental illnesses, trailing
only Opioid addiction.
On this episode of Line One host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests from the Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance discuss these complex illnesses and explore resources and treatment options for people suffering from Eating Disorders.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
Beth Rose, Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance
Dr. Laura Hill, Eating disorder specialist
PARTICIPATE:
Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: