Line One: Eating disorders

Eating disorders are a complex and widely misunderstood group of disorders that affect people

from all walks of life. Impacting almost 9% of the population, eating disorders pose a huge risk to

those who experience them and put a great strain on their family members and support networks.

Eating disorders, as a group, have the second highest mortality rate of all mental illnesses, trailing

only Opioid addiction.



On this episode of Line One host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests from the Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance discuss these complex illnesses and explore resources and treatment options for people suffering from Eating Disorders.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton



GUESTS:

Beth Rose, Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance

Dr. Laura Hill, Eating disorder specialist

