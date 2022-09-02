State of Art: Meet the guys behind Akela Space

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
Akela Space in downtown Anchorage on April 1, 2022 (Jovell Rennie/Akela Space)

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Jovell Rennie and Young Kim from Akela Space. The local photographers and long-time friends are the driving force behind the spot’s mission to showcase new artistic talent and provide an inclusive community space. We hear about what they look for when collaborating with an artist, past shows and events, and how they want the spot to be a blank canvas of possibilities.

HOST: Ammon Swenson

GUESTS: Jovell Rennie and Young Kim

LINKS:
Akela Space
Jovell’s Instagram
Young’s Instagram

Previous articleAnchorage Mayor Bronson announces plan for sheltering homeless during the winter
Next articleKurka calls on Pierce to resign from Alaska governor’s race, citing unconfirmed harassment claim
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR