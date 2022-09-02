State of Art: Meet the guys behind Akela Space

Akela Space in downtown Anchorage on April 1, 2022 (Jovell Rennie/Akela Space)

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Jovell Rennie and Young Kim from Akela Space. The local photographers and long-time friends are the driving force behind the spot’s mission to showcase new artistic talent and provide an inclusive community space. We hear about what they look for when collaborating with an artist, past shows and events, and how they want the spot to be a blank canvas of possibilities.

