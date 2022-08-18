Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Jack Chandler works on a word search in Kathryn Earhart’s class at Aurora Elementary School on Aug. 18, 2022. (Katie Anastas/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska State Troopers arrest a man connected to an AMBER alert sent last night. Also, firefighters tackle late-season wildfires in the Interior. And it’s the first day of school on a military base in Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Olivia Ebertz and Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Eric Bork and Katie Anastas.