Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 5, 2022

Roughly 20 people marched in front of Anchorage Police headquarters on Tues. Aug. 2, 2022 to demand that officers use Narcan. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Advocates demand that Anchorage police officers carry the opioid overdose reversing medication Narcan. Indigenous leaders respond after parents sue over a school’s use of tribal values. And tourists find a time capsule from 2006 near Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

Laurelin Kruse in Unalaska

and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.