Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 5, 2022

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Advocates demand that Anchorage police officers carry the opioid overdose reversing medication Narcan. Indigenous leaders respond after parents sue over a school’s use of tribal values. And tourists find a time capsule from 2006 near Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Laurelin Kruse in Unalaska
and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.