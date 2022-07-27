Four children killed in Fairbanks murder-suicide, troopers say

An Alaska State Trooper cruiser. (Matthew Smith/KNOM)

Four children are dead in what Alaska State Troopers say was a murder-suicide in Fairbanks.

A trooper dispatch says officers responded to a call about shots being fired late Tuesday afternoon at a home in the Skyridge Drive subdivision.

The dispatch says troopers found four children dead from gunshot wounds. Three other children were found at the home uninjured.

The parents were not home.

Troopers say their investigation determined that one of the dead children, a 15-year-old boy, shot three siblings and then himself.

The Office of Children’s Services has been notified and the bodies of the four dead youth are being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.