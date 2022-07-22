Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 22, 2022

Les Gara on Feb. 14, 2022 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

What campaign contributions can tell us about Alaska’s gubernatorial race. Yukon River fishermen turn to food stamps during the lowest chinook run on record. And state health officials urge older Alaskans to seek COVID treatment quickly after testing positive.

Reports tonight from:

Robyne in Fairbanks

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Emily Schwing in Anchorage

and Yvonne Krumrey

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.