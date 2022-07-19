Here’s where you can still get a COVID test in Anchorage

Jessica Haley writes on a COVID test label at a drive-through testing site in Anchorage on June 14, 2022. (Katie Anastas/Alaska Public Media)

Two COVID testing sites in Anchorage closed on Friday, July 15. The drive-up testing sites were run by Fairweather and located at Lake Otis Pkwy and Dimond Center.

Capstone still has a site at 100 E 104th St., open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tests for uninsured patients cost $85. Those with insurance may have to pay a copay or deductible.

Walgreens also offers drive-through testing by appointment at seven locations in Anchorage. If you don’t have insurance, tests cost $128.99.

Walgreens also offers PCR at-home collection kits, which patients mail to a lab themselves using a prepaid shipping label included in the kit. Results are typically available within 48 hours. Those are free with insurance, or $23.99 without insurance.

Many urgent care clinics and primary care providers are also offering tests. Out-of-pocket costs, hours, and types of tests may vary depending on the provider.

The First Care Medical Center on Huffman Road is open for testing from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with results available within 48 hours. Mountain View Urgent Care also offers tests Monday through Saturday. Alpine provides testing from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at their clinic on Dimond Blvd. Employers can also schedule on-site testing through Alpine in Anchorage, Girdwood, Eagle River, Palmer and Wasilla.

At-home rapid tests are still available from the federal government at covid.org/tests. Households are now eligible for a third round of those tests. People who are blind or have impaired vision can now order more accessible tests from the government, too.

