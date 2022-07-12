Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Fritz Charles’ family picks a chinook salmon from the net. (Sharon F. Charles/Charles Family)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

In response to a federal lawsuit, the state says the Kuskokwim River isn’t public for the purposes of fisheries management. Subsistence users say commercial vessels are taking fish bound for their rivers. And meteorologists say wetter weather is helping with wildfires, but that could still change quickly.

Reports tonight from:

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Claire Stremple in Juneau

and Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.