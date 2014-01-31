On the next Addressing Alaskans - Former Commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources, Dan Sullivan and Lt. Governor Mead Treadwell - two Republican candidates for U.S. Senate. Hosted by the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce, listen to this Senate Forum Tuesday on KSKA.

Candidate Joe Miller was invited to attend.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, February 4, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, February 4, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

Dan Sullivan, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Former Commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources

RECORDED: January 27, 2014 at the Dena'ina Center in Anchorage

HOST: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce

EVENT:Make It Monday forum



