Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016

Rep. Seaton joins bipartisan House caucus

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

After more than two decades of Republican control, the Alaska House is now led by a bipartisan caucus. Democrats make up the majority of the 22-member caucus, along with two independents and three Republicans.

Doyon continues search for Nenana Basin oil and gas

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Interior regional Alaska Native Corporation Doyon is not giving up on finding oil and gas in the Nenana Basin, southwest of Fairbanks. That’s despite more than a decade of exploration with various partner companies, including a 3rd well, drilled with Cook Inlet Region Incorporated this past summer. That exploration did not deliver a commercially develop-able deposit.

Latest effort to revise Kenai invocation policy stalls

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

For the past four months, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly has debated whether it should restrict who is allowed to give the invocation, or prayer, that begins each meeting.

Wood energy grants again offered in Alaska

Ed Scheonfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

The U.S. Forest Service grants have helped design boilers and plan wood-pellet mills in Southeast and Interior Alaska communities.

Alaska Native corporation heads dam removal project

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

An old dam on the Eklutna River is destined for destruction. The dam is on Alaska Native corporation land, and it is hoped that when it comes down, salmon runs will return to the river. The demolition work is expected to be finished next year, but enticing fish back upstream could be another story, since an upstream hydropower facility has drained water from the river and there is not enough left for fish.

Small explosion delays Healy 2 startup

Tim Ellis, KUAC - Fairbanks

Golden Valley Electric Association customers will see a slight decrease in their monthly bills next month, but well short of what GVEA had hoped to give ratepayers. That’s because the co-op has run into more problems with Healy 2 power plant.

Northern moose migration corresponds with early snow-melt and increased vegetation

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Moose and other species have advanced north with warming temperatures. University of Alaska Fairbanks assistant professor of water and environmental research Ken Tape said movement of boreal species into far northern Alaska has corresponded over the last century with earlier snow-melt and river ice out.

Service dog nonprofit helps veterans

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A national nonprofit group that provides service dogs to military service members and veterans has opened a new training facility in Fairbanks. Paws for Purple Hearts involves service members and vets in the dog training process.

Ask a Climatologist: Dreaming of a white Thanksgiving? Dream on, Anchorage.

Annie Feidt, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

In Alaska, a white Thanksgiving is usually a given for most of the state. But not this year. The entire state is below normal for snowfall.