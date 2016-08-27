Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Aug. 26, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

State takes control of gas line megaproject; consultant warns of major risks

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

The state of Alaska is formally taking over the massive North Slope gas line project.

New Attorney General weighs in against ExxonMobil’s tactics fighting climate change investigations

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

Since last November, ExxonMobil has been the target of a growing number of state attorneys general investigating whether the company lied about its research on climate change. Alaska’s new attorney general has jumped into that fight and some lawmakers are criticizing her.

Fairbanks citizens gather signatures to ban commercial marijuana sales

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Sponsors of a voter initiative to ban commercial marijuana businesses in the City of Fairbanks submitted over 500 signatures Friday in an effort to get the measure on the fall 2017 ballot.

Troopers say powerful painkiller found in Alaska heroin

Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers say lab tests showed the presence of the powerful painkiller Fentanyl in heroin seized from a village where four people recently overdosed on heroin, including one woman who died.

Migratory duck tests positive for bird flu in Fairbanks

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A sample taken from a south migrating mallard duck in Fairbanks, has tested positive for bird flu. Avian influence is carried by wild birds, but the disease is far more deadly to domestic poultry.

Longtime manager ousted from three village corporations

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

Aleknagik Natives Ltd. board president Molly Chythlook confirmed Tuesday that Fred Nishimura had been fired as the business manager for the village corporation.

Moose and vehicles: Dangerous mix

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Increasing darkness ups the chance of drivers hitting wildlife on Alaska roads. Moose collisions present the most common and dangerous hazard, and a few factors are common to most accidents.

AVTEC closes Anchorage campus due to cuts

Casey Marsh, KBBI - Homer

Alaska’s Institute of Technology, also known as AVTEC - the Alaska Vocational Technical Center - had to close the doors to their Anchorage satellite campus on Aug. 15, due to budget cuts.

AK: Hammer-time in Haines

Jillian Rogers, KBBI - Homer

You may have heard NPR’s Morning Edition running their “Unsung Museums” special this summer. Well it turns out Alaska has its fair share of them, including the hammer museum in Haines.

49 Voices: Fia Ape of Anchorage

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Fia Ape in Anchorage. She moved here from Hawaii and just started 10th grade at West High.