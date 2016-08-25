Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Consultant: Alaska LNG project not feasible without major changes

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Alaska’s natural gas pipeline project -- as currently envisioned -- is not competitive and likely cannot succeed in the current market. That’s the conclusion of a report from the outside consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.

Three votes separate candidates in Arctic House race

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

Only three votes now separate two northern Alaska House candidates.

Municipal sales tax could dive due to Walker’s PFD veto

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Local governments in Alaska that charge a sales tax could have millions of dollars less in revenue this year.

Crews begin efforts to protect Butte, Old Glenn Highway

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Crews are beginning work to quell the rapid advance of the Matanuska River in the community of Butte.

Paratroopers dot the skies over Fort Richardson

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Hundreds of parachutes dotted the sky near Anchorage Tuesday afternoon, as more than 450 Airborne Army paratroopers participated in a Joint Forcible Entry Exercise at Fort Richardson

Several new species of snailfish discovered on Bering seafloor

Zoe Sobel, Alaska's Energy Desk - Unalaska

While trawling the floor of the Bering sea and the Aleutian region, scientists have discovered several new species of fish – snailfish. Some were only named last year. Researchers were not looking for them, the trawl was a part of a yearly stock assessment by the federal government that help set quotas for fisheries.

Tribal leader optimistic after State Department, EPA meeting

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Southeast Alaska’s largest tribal organization said this month’s meetings with the U.S. State Department and Environmental Protection Agency were productive.

Kenai marijuana operations in hands of the assembly

Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer

A citizen petition to ask voters whether commercial marijuana operations should be banned outside city limits in the Kenai Peninsula Borough is now in the hands of the Borough Assembly. The petition has received sufficient signatures to be certified.

Weather balloons help solve climate puzzle in Alaska

Annie Feidt, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Around the world, twice a day, everyday, more than 700 weather balloons launch into the air. 14 of those balloons are released across Alaska, tracking things like temperature, humidity and wind speed.

Barry Zevan: My Life Among the Giants

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

There's a lot of former Midwesterners in Alaska, and if you lived in Minnesota or Wisconsin in the 1970s and got your news from KSTP in Minneapolis, then Barry ZeVan the weatherman was a celebrity you knew.