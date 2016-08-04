Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 3, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

State responds to two oil spills at Drift River in Cook Inlet

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

State regulators are monitoring the cleanup of two small oil spills at a storage site on the west side of Cook Inlet.

Park Service continues work on repairs following mudslide

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The National Park Service continues work to repair a mudslide damaged portion of the road into Denali National Park. A mudslide last Saturday initially blocked the road at mile 67 west of the Eielson Visitor’s Center. The Park Service opened one lane of the road Sunday but passage has been restricted so crews can continue repairs.

Skagway official sentenced to 12 months and a day in prison

Matt Miller, KTOO - Juneau

A Skagway Borough Assembly member and businessman convicted of failing to file his income taxes is being ordered to spend just over a year in prison.

Denali East Fork wolf pack status currently unknown

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Denali National Park’s long studied and once popularly viewed East Fork wolf pack is likely no longer. Several members of the park entrance area wolf group have been killed on state land, and the famed pack’s status is unknown.

ASD using new searchable database to craft solutions for district's weaknesses

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Anchorage School District is about to get a lot more transparent. Data about discipline, achievement, absenteeism, and more will be easily searchable by district decision makers and the public. And the administration is using it to craft solutions.

Anchorage teams with artist co-op to foster creativity and community

Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The abundant cultural diversity of Alaska's largest city has inspired a new collaboration between Anchorage and an artist co-op. The goal is to improve the community through creativity and collaboration

Earthquake simulator to bring jolt of awareness to Southeast and Yukon

Emily Files, KHNS - Haines

Alaska is earthquake country. But many people don’t know the basic safety measures they should take to prepare for an earthquake. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management wants to change that. The Division hopes to jolt people into awareness with a mobile earthquake simulator. The ‘Quake Cottage’ is scheduled to visit ten communities in Southeast Alaska and the Yukon for the first time ever this fall.

Researchers capture bear-salmon interactions on camera

Molly Dischner, KDLG - Dillingham

Researchers with the Alaska Salmon Program have found a way to study bears when they come to fish in Happy Creek or any other salmon stream in Bristol Bay: with cameras activated by movement, and barbed wires to snag bear hair.