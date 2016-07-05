Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 4, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Flood watch in effect for Denali National Park

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

A flood watch is in effect for parts of Interior Alaska. According to the National Weather Service, heavy rains over the past few days have caused water levels to rise around Denali National Park, Healy, Carlo Creek and Kantishna.

Two die in Petersburg car wreck; parade and carnival canceled

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

A single vehicle accident Monday in Petersburg has left two dead and two injured. The community’s 4th of July parade and carnival has been canceled in response.

Police: 2 bodies found on bike path in downtown Anchorage

Associated Press

The Anchorage Police Department says that the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered on a bike path in the city's downtown on Sunday morning.

Erosion threat at remote military radars decades ahead of schedule

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A group of strategic Air Force radar facilities along the North Slope are at an accelerated risk of degradation. Erosion driven by climate change is happening decades sooner than the military predicted, and the plan now is to spend tens of millions of dollars to fortify in place.

Alaskans crowned champs in all 2016 Mt. Marathon divisions

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Alaskans took first place in all three divisions of the annual 4th of July mountain race in Seward. In the men's division, The Alaska Dispatch reports Fairbanks skier David Norris not only won the race, he set a new record-41 minutes, 26 seconds. Norris was a rookie.

Karen Abel: Retracing her grandfather's time in the Aleutians

Zoe Sobel, KUCB – Unalaska

For Karen Abel, what started as learning more about her grandfather has grown into sharing the story of World War Two’s Aleutian Island campaign.

And it’s brought her more than 6,000 miles from her home in Florida to see firsthand where he served 74 years ago.

Tug deckhand perishes in Naknek barge accident

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

A deckhand on a tug was killed last Wednesday in Bristol Bay while helping repair a mooring line. 20-year-old Spencer Vaughn Brewer from Shoreline,

Washington, was crushed between two barges after he was knocked in the water.

HUD seeks input on Alaska Native, American Indian housing

Quinton Chandler, KTOO – Juneau

The federal government wants to know how tribes use federal resources to improve housing. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development plans to create a special committee to gather that information.

Alaska changes HS diploma requirements; no more SAT, ACT

Wesley Early, APRN – Anchorage

A law that made taking a college aptitude test mandatory for getting a high school diploma has expired. This signaled an end to 12 years of requiring students to take some form of test, in addition to passing a standard high school curriculum, to get a diploma. But, getting a diploma for some students isn’t as simple as finishing high school.

Middle schoolers test bridge building mettle at ANSEP summer program

Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A balsa wood bridge isn't something you'd want to drive your car over, but it can be a useful way to expose kids to engineering. The Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program recently hosted middle school students from the Anchorage School District at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

The meaning of names Part 5: The world of social media

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO – Juneau

With social media, people have the opportunity to project their best selves. We pick and choose what we share and how we share it. For Kyle Wark, that meant placing his Tlingit name in front of his English name on his Facebook profile. That small act translated into real life when people at work started calling him Dlaakaw Éesh.

In this final piece of a five-part series, Wark talks about the meaning of using his Native name online and how people are sometimes hesitant to speak it for fear of mispronouncing it.