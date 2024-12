Anchorage’s summer cruise ship season began early this (Monday) morning when the MS Amsterdam docked at the city’s port. The arrival marked the first time since at least the 1980s Anchorage will receive regular cruise ship dockings during the summer.Len Anderson, KSKA – AnchoragePhoto: Yupik dancers at the ceremonial welcome of the MS Amsterdam at the Port of Anchorage. Download Audio (MP3)