Hiker remains found at Denali National Park

Backcountry hikers at Denali National Park and Preserve notified rangers on Tuesday of human remains discovered at an abandoned campsite near the Teklanika River in the park. The site was not visible from the Denali Park Road.

National Park Service rangers identified Etienne Terrell, a 22 year old male from Atlanta, GA, through limited human remains, personal effects, and communications with friends and family. Terrell had been issued a 28-day backcountry permit on July 3, 2015.

Terrell had told family members that he was planning an extended wilderness trip in Alaska after his discharge from the military, and had not been reported as a missing person during the past year.

The cause of death is undetermined but will be further investigated by the Alaska State Medical Examiner.