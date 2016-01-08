Richard Nelson Speaks on Salmon

Alaska anthropologist and radio producer Richard Nelson keynotes the 2015 Mat-Su Salmon Symposium. He shares more on his new project: "Salmon World." DOWNLOAD AUDIO

SPEAKERS:



Richard Nelson, producer, "Encounters"

producer, "Encounters" Vern Halter , Mat-Su Borough mayor, offers an introduction

, Mat-Su Borough mayor, offers an introduction Jessica Speed, Nature Conservancy

LINKS:



HOST: Mat-Su Salmon Symposium 2015

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015 at the Palmer Community Depot



About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS orpodcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE