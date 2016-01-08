Richard Nelson Speaks on Salmon
Alaska anthropologist and radio producer Richard Nelson keynotes the 2015 Mat-Su Salmon Symposium. He shares more on his new project: "Salmon World." DOWNLOAD AUDIO
SPEAKERS:
- Richard Nelson, producer, "Encounters"
- Vern Halter, Mat-Su Borough mayor, offers an introduction
- Jessica Speed, Nature Conservancy
LINKS:
- "Salmon World," a new multimedia project by Richard Nelson
- "Encounters"
- "Make Prayers to the Raven: A Koyukon View of the Northern Forest," by Richard Nelson
- "The Island Within," by Richard Nelson
- "Hunters of the Northern Ice," by Richard Nelson
- "Shadow of the Hunter: Stories of Eskimo Life," by Richard Nelson
HOST: Mat-Su Salmon Symposium 2015
BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
RECORDED: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015 at the Palmer Community Depot
