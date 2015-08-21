Sandy Harper of Cyrano's Theatre Company
Sandy Harper, Artistic Director for Cyrano's Theatre Company, drops by to give an update on the "Ten Decades, Ten Plays" event Cyrano's has been holding this summer to celebrate Anchorage's Centennial as well as to give us a preview of their 2016 season this week on Stage Talk.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Sandy Harper, Artistic Director for Cyrano's Theatre Company
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 21 at 2:45 p.m.
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)
- Anchorage Community Theatre: Bus Stop by William Inge. August 21st-September 19th. Curtain is 7:00pm Thursday through Saturday and 3:00pm on Sundays
- Cyrano's Theatre CompanyAnchorage: The First Hundred Years. Ten Decades, Ten Plays Runs July 1st -September 6th Curtain is 7:00pm Wednesday-Saturday, 3:00 on Sundays
- Cyrano's Theatre Company 2016 season:
- Happy Birthday, Wanda June by Kurt Voddegut. January 15-February 7
- Good Men Wanted by Kevin Armento. February 25-March 20 (Produced in association with Toss Pot Productions.
- Rapture, Blister, Burn by Gina Gionfriddo. March 31-April 24
- The Good Times are Killing Me by Linda Barry. May 5- May 29
- Sila by Chantal Bilodeau. June 9-July 3
- Calendar Girls by Tim Firth. July 14- August 21
- Hickel and Hammond's Imaginary Meeting by Dick Reichman. September 8- October 9
- Antony and Cleopatra by William Shakespeare. October 21- November 13
- Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and Then Some!) and Pinkalicious running in repertory. November 25-December 23.