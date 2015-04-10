Anchorage Opera presents The Magic Flute
Stage Director Bill Fabris and Maestro Thomas Douglas from Anchorage Opera drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about the company's latest offering: Mozart's The Magic Flute performing in the Discovery Theatre in the PAC April 10-12.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Bill Fabris, Stage Director, Anchorage Opera's The Magic Flute
- Thomas Douglas, Maestro, Anchorage Opera's The Magic Flute
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday April 10th at 2:45 p.m.
Stage Talk Calendar
