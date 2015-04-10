Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Opera presents The Magic Flute

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published April 10, 2015 at 4:35 PM AKDT

Stage Director Bill Fabris and Maestro Thomas Douglas from Anchorage Opera drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about the company's latest offering: Mozart's The Magic Flute performing in the Discovery Theatre in the PAC April 10-12.

HOST:

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday April 10th at 2:45 p.m.

  • Anchorage Opera presents Mozart's The Magic Flute in the Discovery Theatre April 10, 11 and 12.

  • UAA Theatre and Dance is presenting New Dances 2015 April 3-12. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm and Sunday's at 6:00pm

  • UAA Theatre and Dance presents William Shakespeare's Land of the Dead: A True and Accurate Accouint of the 1599 Zombie Plague by John Heimbuch April 10-26. Curtain is at 8:00 on Fridays and Saturdays and 3:00 on Sundays

  • Perseverance Theatre is presenting Neil Simon's classic comedy, The Odd Couple in the Sidney Laurence Theatre April 10-26.

  • Cyrano's Theatre Company's A Woman by Design and Red Hot Patriot performs Thursdays-Sundays through April 12 with curtain at 7:00pm on Thur-Sat and 3:00 on Sunday.

  • Anchorage Community Theatre is presenting The Sunshine Boys by Neil Simon Thursdays through Sundays until April 10th-May 10th. Curtain is 7:00pm Thur-Sat and 3:00pm on Sundays.

  • Valley Performing Artsis presenting South Pacific March 20 through April 19. Curtain is at 7:00 Friday and Saturday and 3:00 on Sunday.
