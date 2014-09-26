Literary Alaska: Seth Kantner, Sherry Simpson, Joan Kane

How do you get technicolor, bigger-than-life Alaska down on paper, in simple black and white words? As the photographer says in the caption above, "The picture comes nowhere near the real sight." Is that how writers feel when they write about Alaska?

Hometown Alaska celebrates Alaska Book Week (Oct. 4-11) by inviting three writers into the studio to discuss their work with listeners. We'll invite each to share a short excerpt or two, and to describe the Alaska they've chosen to reflect in their work. We'll talk about the sense of place Alaska offers—maybe even demands—and the challenge that represents to writers.

We invite your questions and comments on the next Hometown Alaska. Grab a book, and join us.

Anchorage events for Alaska Book Week 2014, Oct. 4-11

Statewide events

Sherry Simpson ,

, Joan Kane

Seth Kantner

