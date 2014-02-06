Life Planning Seminar: Estate Planning for Modern Families

Estate Planning for Modern Families

Presented by: Maribeth Conway, Esq.

When: Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Where: Providence Alaska Medical Center, East Auditorium (basement level, near the cafeteria)

Time: 6:00 -7:30 p.m. - light refreshments will be served.

The presentation:

"Estate Planning for Modern Families" with Maribeth Conway, Esq., will cover practical and legal guidelines to estate planning for modern families.

The presentation will examine planning basics and recommended techniques for blended families, divorced spouses, domestic partners and same-sex couples, including the effects of the recent US Supreme Court ruling on estate and tax planning for same-sex couples who were married outside of Alaska but make Alaska their home.

Support comes from Alaska Public Media and Providence Alaska Foundation - promoting financial well-being and philanthropy for Alaska.

Please RSVP here or call 907-550-8400.

Our presenter:

Maribeth Conway represents clients in all types of estate planning matters, ranging from simple wills to complex irrevocable and dynastic trusts, in probate, conservatorship and trust matters, with charitable planning and in business affairs. She has special expertise in estate, gift and fiduciary tax matters. Her approach to estate planning is to evaluate her client’s personal goals and financial situation and develop a customized plan for them based on their specific requirements.



In practice since 1994, Ms. Conway is a member of the Alaska, Oregon and Washington State Bar Associations, the American Bar Association, the Anchorage Bar Association, the Estate Planning and Probate Section of the Alaska Bar Association, the Anchorage Estate Planning Council, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and the Anchorage Association of Women Lawyers. She is admitted to practice law in the Alaska, Oregon and Washington state courts, the United States District Courts for Alaska, Oregon and Washington, in the United States District Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and in the United States Supreme Court.



Ms. Conway serves on the Executive Committee and as Co-Chair of the Estate Planning and Probate Section of the Alaska Bar Association.



Ms. Conway was born and raised in Anchorage and is a fourth generation Alaskan. She is also a descendent of a patriot of the American Revolution and member the Daughters of the American Revolution. Together with her husband and son, she makes her home in Anchorage and is active in cross-country skiing and hiking in her “spare time.”