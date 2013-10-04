Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Melissa Block

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published October 4, 2013 at 4:10 PM AKDT

This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to host to NPR's All Things Considered, Melissa Block on-stage with APRN's Lori Townsend at the Anchorage Museum.Recorded on June 25,  Block shares audio clips of memorable stories she's done for NPR over her 28-year career, as well as fond memories of her time spent in Alaska.

Listen Now

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, October 8, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 8, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKERS: 

RECORDED: June 25, 2013 at the Anchorage Museum

HOST:  Alaska Public Media

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear onAddressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via e-mailRSS orpodcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

 
News
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack