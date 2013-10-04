This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to host to NPR's All Things Considered, Melissa Block on-stage with APRN's Lori Townsend at the Anchorage Museum.Recorded on June 25, Block shares audio clips of memorable stories she's done for NPR over her 28-year career, as well as fond memories of her time spent in Alaska.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, October 8, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 8, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: June 25, 2013 at the Anchorage Museum

HOST: Alaska Public Media



