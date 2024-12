Wayne Mitchell from TBA Theatre drops by Stage Talk to talk about their 2013-14 season and to have some fun with Jean and Steve.



HOSTS:





Jean Paal , theater critic

Jean Paal theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUESTS:





Wayne Mitchell, Founder and Education Director, TBA Theatre

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 23, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Listen Now