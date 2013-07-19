Bridge the Gap to Pine Ridge

Host and global explorer Chris Bashinelli travels the world to experience life outside his hometown — Brooklyn, New York. In this program, he visits Pine Ridge to explore the often forgotten culture of the Oglala Lakota Native Americans. While there, he embarks on a life-changing buffalo harvest, is “schooled” by the women's basketball team, visits with a 14-year-old suicide prevention activist and finds himself shoulder deep up a cow’s backside while trying to better understand employment matters on the reservation. With humor and pathos, he uncovers stories of hope and learns how Lakota culture has prevailed in the face of adversity.





TV: Friday 7/19 9:00pm