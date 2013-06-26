NOVA: Earth from Space

Watch Earth from Space Preview on PBS. See more from NOVA.

This groundbreaking special reveals a spectacular new space-based vision of Earth. Produced in consultation with NASA scientists, “Earth From Space” takes data from earth-observing satellites and transforms them into dazzling visual sequences, each one exposing the intricate web of forces that sustain life on earth. See the astonishing beauty and complexity of our dynamic planet: how dust blown from the Sahara fertilizes the Amazon; how a vast submarine “waterfall” off Antarctica helps drive ocean currents around the world; and how the sun’s heating of the southern Atlantic gives birth to a colossally powerful hurricane.

