Independent Lens: The Revolutionary Optimists

Amlan Ganguly is a lawyer-turned-social entrepreneur who has transformed some of the poorest slums of Kolkata by empowering children to become leaders in improving health and sanitation. Using street theater, dance and data as their weapons, the children have cut malaria and diarrhea rates in half, increased polio vaccination rates and turned garbage dumps into playing fields. Instead of feeling powerless and doomed to perpetuate the cycle of poverty, these children are developing the tools and attitudes to create opportunities for themselves and their communities.





