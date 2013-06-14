"Knowledge is not a matter of getting reality right. But rather a matter of acquiring habits of action for coping with reality," says Michael Lissack, executive director of the Institute for the Study of Coherence and Emergence. This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to his talk on “Better Thinking About Thinking – Coherence, Complexity and Context” hosted by Alaska Pacific University.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, June 18, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, June 18, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKER: Michael Lissack, executive director, Institute for the Study of Coherence and Emergence

RECORDED: May 2, 2013 at Grant Hall

HOST: Alaska Pacific University



About

