Alaska news photographer for over 30 years, Jim Lavrakasis an Anchorage icon. He joins hosts Sandy and Dick on this month's edition of Alaska Radio Reader Rambler to discuss his new book "Snap Decisions" and how he used Kickstarterto fund it.

HOST:Sandy Harper & Dick Reichman

GUEST:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: December 31, 2012 at 1:00 p.m.

