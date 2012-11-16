Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
ACT Presents My Three Angels

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published November 16, 2012 at 3:00 PM AKST

It's 104 degrees in the shade, there's no snow...ever!, and that sound on the roof isn't reindeer hoofs - it's three convicts clomping around. It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas! Well, if you're in French Guiana, that is. Don Gomes and Max Aronson of Anchorage Community Theatre stop by KSKA's Stage Talk this week on their way to the tropics to talk about the heart-warming comedy, My Three Angels, running atAnchorage Community Theatre November 23 - December 23.

HOSTS:

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 16, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mailRSS or podcasts

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

