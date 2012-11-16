ACT Presents My Three Angels

It's 104 degrees in the shade, there's no snow...ever!, and that sound on the roof isn't reindeer hoofs - it's three convicts clomping around. It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas! Well, if you're in French Guiana, that is. Don Gomes and Max Aronson of Anchorage Community Theatre stop by KSKA's Stage Talk this week on their way to the tropics to talk about the heart-warming comedy, My Three Angels, running atAnchorage Community Theatre November 23 - December 23.

HOSTS:





Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

GUESTS:





Don Gomes , Director, My Three Angels atAnchorage Community Theatre

, Director, My Three Angels atAnchorage Community Theatre Max Aronson, Actor (Alfred), My Three Angels at Anchorage Community Theatre

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 16, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

