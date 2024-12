Long time Alaskan Roderick Bain was a member of the 101st Airborne Division Easy Company, a group of paratroopers who were part of the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944, in Normandy, France.

In this video, Bain recalls some of his memories of that fateful day.

Archival footage courtesy of the National Archives "The Big Picture - Pentomic 101st".

Producer - Pat Yack

Video & Post Production - Travis Gilmour

Production Assistance - Wendi Jonassen