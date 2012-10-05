Sound Tracks: Music Without Borders

Watch Sound Tracks, Episode 2 on PBS. See more from Sound Tracks.

This musical adventure series roams America and the world in search of compelling music, telling the stories behind the music and the artists who create it. Hosted by public radio’s Marco Werman, the magazine-format show features three stories and a special “global hit” performance at the end of the episode. Reporters include Alexis Bloom, Arun Rath and Mirissa Neff. The show combines travel, soul-satisfying music and a sense of humor with top-notch journalism.

