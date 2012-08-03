Medical Ethics
This program features a discussion on the medical ethics of such issues as health care reform, end of life care, physician assisted suicide, and embryonic stem cells.
Links:
- Medical Ethics Blog
- Video highlighting how the question of ethics impacts scientists
- Balancing Act: Medical Ethics and Health Care Reform with Michael Thaler
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST:
- Daniel P. Sulmasy, MD, PhD, FACP, Kilbride-Clinton Professor of Medicine and Ethics, The University of Chicago
- Dr. Sulmasy, member of the Presidential Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, August 6, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, August 6, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically bye-mail, RSS or podcast.
LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE