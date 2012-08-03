This program features a discussion on the medical ethics of such issues as health care reform, end of life care, physician assisted suicide, and embryonic stem cells.

Links:



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST:





Daniel P. Sulmasy, MD, PhD, FACP, Kilbride-Clinton Professor of Medicine and Ethics, The University of Chicago

MD, PhD, FACP, Kilbride-Clinton Professor of Medicine and Ethics, The University of Chicago Dr. Sulmasy, member of the Presidential Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, August 6, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, August 6, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE:





Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically bye-mail, RSS or podcast.

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Download Audio