Medical Ethics

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published August 3, 2012 at 3:00 PM AKDT

This program features a discussion on the medical ethics of such issues as health care reform, end of life care, physician assisted suicide, and embryonic stem cells.

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST:


  • Daniel P. Sulmasy, MD, PhD, FACP, Kilbride-Clinton Professor of Medicine and Ethics, The University of Chicago

  • Dr. Sulmasy, member of the Presidential Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, August 6, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, August 6, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST

