Ask Dr. Woodard

The tables are turned Monday on Line One when host Dr. Thad Woodard will be your host and guest, so call-in with your questions for Dr. Thad. In addition to hosting Line One for the past 10 years on KSKA, Dr. Woodard has been a pediatrician specializing in asthma and allergic disease in Anchorage since 1980. He's also interested in U.S. health care reform, and promoting a better understanding of science.
- VIDEO: Dr. Arnold Relman, past editor of the New England Journal of Medicine in a short video on the need for health care reform
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
HOST & GUEST: Dr. Thad Woodard
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, July 16, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, July 16, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST
