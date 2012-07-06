Love of Opera
Opera Fairbanks is getting ready for its only opera of the year. It will be the Puccini classic “La Boheme.” If you are wondering what about an opera written almost 200 years ago could motivate people to produce it in a small city in Alaska, you’ll hear the answer on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Steve Heimel
GUESTS:
- Jamie-Rose Guarrine, soprano, cast member of "La Boheme"
- Gregory Buchalter, artistic director, Opera Fairbanks
- Fred Plotkin, author, " Opera 101: A Complete Guide to Learning and Loving Opera," on Twitter @FredPlotkin
- Torrie Allen, APTI, former director of the Anchorage Opera
- Callers Statewide
