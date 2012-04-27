Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Traumatic Brain Injury

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published April 27, 2012 at 10:59 AM AKDT

More interest is being directed towards the effects of traumatic brain injuries, especially the long term effects in athletes. Monday 0n Line One: Your Health Connection host Dr. Woodard explores the evidence for this concern with the Co-Director of the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy at Boston University School of Medicine, Dr. Robert Stern.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST: Dr. Robert Stern, Co-Director of the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy at Boston University School of Medicine

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, April 30, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, April 30, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

