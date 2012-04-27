Traumatic Brain Injury
More interest is being directed towards the effects of traumatic brain injuries, especially the long term effects in athletes. Monday 0n Line One: Your Health Connection host Dr. Woodard explores the evidence for this concern with the Co-Director of the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy at Boston University School of Medicine, Dr. Robert Stern.
- BU Center for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy: Case Studies
- CDC: Traumatic Brain Injury
- YouTube: CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains the physiology of concussions and the long-term effects of suffering one
- NT Time Video: Inside the CTE Damaged Brain
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST: Dr. Robert Stern, Co-Director of the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy at Boston University School of Medicine
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, April 30, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, April 30, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.
