Anchorage Doctor Eyes Space Hazards

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published April 23, 2012 at 9:07 AM AKDT

Fifty years ago, John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth.  Half a century later, astronauts still face the perils of space travel.  An Anchorage opthamologist  has contributed to research on the effects of prolonged weightlessness on the human body. Listen in on a conversation with Dr. Thomas Mader about his work for NASA on A Closer Look.

This episode of A Closer Look presents expanded interviews from KSKA news story "Researchers Investigate Weightlessness Effects on Human Body" originally broadcast on Feb. 21, 2012.

BROADCAST: Monday, April 23, at 1:00 p.m.

Kristin Spack
