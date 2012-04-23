Anchorage Doctor Eyes Space Hazards

Fifty years ago, John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth. Half a century later, astronauts still face the perils of space travel. An Anchorage opthamologist has contributed to research on the effects of prolonged weightlessness on the human body. Listen in on a conversation with Dr. Thomas Mader about his work for NASA on A Closer Look.

This episode of A Closer Look presents expanded interviews from KSKA news story "Researchers Investigate Weightlessness Effects on Human Body" originally broadcast on Feb. 21, 2012.

BROADCAST: Monday, April 23, at 1:00 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get A Closer Look updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

Download