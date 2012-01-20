Pharmacology

What happens to a drug when you take it? Where does it go? How does it work? How is it removed from the body? What are the possible side effects? Dr. Woodard will address these and other issues with Providence Medical Center pediatric pharmacologists, Ted Simper and Danielle Britt from Providence Alaska Medical Center Monday on Line One: Your Health Connection.



HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUESTS:





Ted D. Simper , PharmD , NICU/Maternity Pharmacist, Providence Alaska Medical Center

, PharmD , NICU/Maternity Pharmacist, Providence Alaska Medical Center Danielle Britt, PharmD, Providence Alaska Medical Center

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, January 23, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, January 23, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

