Anchorage Community Theatre: Steel Magnolias

The action is set in Truvy's beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are "anybody" come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town's rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, ("I'm not crazy, I've just been in a bad mood for forty years"); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M'Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town), is about to marry a "good ole boy." Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play changes direction when, in the second act, the spunky Shelby (who is a diabetic) risks pregnancy and her health. The play draws on the underlying strength—and love—which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.



Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Mark Muro, actor and theater critic

Megan Bladow, director

Stacy Miller, actor

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, January 13, 2011 at 2:45 p.m.

