KSKA Spring Membership Drive

Alaska Public Media | By Travis Gilmour
Published April 14, 2010 at 3:00 PM AKDT
KSKA's Spring Membership Drive is now into its busiest days - and the phones have certainly been ringing.

We have now heard from 678 new and renewing Members - for a total of over $115,000 - roughly the halfway point to our financial goal!

But, in order to meet our equally important goal of hearing from 1550 by Saturday, we need to hear from you now.

Join KSKA today - and keep your station running strong. Call 550-8484 or 1-800-478-5256, or click here to make your gift securely online.
Travis Gilmour
