The Twilight Show: July 19, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the July 19, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Rob Roy ParnellI Know BetterLet's Start SomethingBlue Rocket Rob Roy ParnellSorry As They ComeLet's Start SomethingBlue RocketRob Roy ParnellLong Distance LoveLet's Start SomethingBlue Rocket Danny BrooksAin't That The TruthNo Easy Way OutRockin CamelDanny BrooksNo Easy Way OutNo Easy Way OutRockin CamelDanny BrooksI Believe In LoveNo Easy Way OutRockin CamelBonnie BramlettStrongest WeaknessBeautifulRockin CamelBonnie BramlettShake Something LooseBeautifulRockin CamelSterling HarrisonYou Left the Water RunningSouth Of the Snooty FoxHacktoneSterling HarrisonI'll Take Care Of YouSouth Of the Snooty FoxHacktoneJackie Payne Steve EdmonsonOvernight SensationOvernight SensationDelta GrooveJackie Payne Steve EdmonsonCan I Hit It AgainOvernight SensationDelta GrooveJohnny Guitar WatsonSperman LoverBest Of the Funk YearsShout Factory Johnny Guitar WatsonA Real Mother For YaBest Of the Funk YearsShout Factory