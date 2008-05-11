The Twilight Show: May 10, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the May 10, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Charlie Musselwhite SancturySancturyREALWORLDCharlie Musselwhite I Had TroubleSancturyREALWORLDCharlie Musselwhite My Road Lies In DarknessSancturyREALWORLD Darrell Nulish Straight'n UpGoing Back To DallasSevernDarrell Nulish Shame, Shame, ShameGoing Back To DallasSevern Magic Slim Goin' To MississippiThe EssentialBlind PigMagic Slim Wat's WrongThe EssentialBlind PigLurrie Bell You Ought To Be AshamedLet's Talk About LoveAria B.GLurrie Bell My Dog Can't BarkLet's Talk About LoveAria B.G Michael Burkes Strange FeelingIron ManAlligator Michael Burkes No More CryingIron ManAlligator Smokin' Joe Kubek & Bnois KingDon't Lose My NumberBlood BrothersAlligatorSmokin' Joe Kubek & Bnois KingThat Ring Don't Mean No ThingBlood BrothersAlligatorSmokin' Joe Kubek & Bnois KingCold Folks BoogieBlood BrothersAlligator