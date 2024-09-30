-
KSKA: Thursday, December 21, at 2:00 p.m. The next Outdoor Explorer is on the solstice, a truly outdoor event, as I try to really understand what happens in space to bring us the shortest day of the year. This will be your opportunity to hear me be confused as part of our celebration of the soon to be lengthening days. We’ll also be talking about protecting the Susitna River, winter diving, and safety with both guns and bear spray.LISTEN HERE
-
Thursday, Governor Sean Parnell signed a bill to spend more than $65 million studying a potential hydroelectric project on the Susitna River north of Talkeetna.
-
Bill Noll, an Alaska entrepreneur and former Mayor of Seward, passed away suddenly on Monday in Anchorage. Noll was 72.
-
Resource Developers Concerned About National Ocean Council Initiatives, Gates Says Soldiers in Afghanistan Will Not Be Under-Funded, Investigation Looms as Park and Center Part Ways, Dion Convicted of Killing Bonnie Craig 17 Years Ago, and more...