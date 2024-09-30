-
Dena A Coy celebrated its 20th anniversary today. Part of the Southcentral Foundation, Dena A Coy was the first residential program in the United States designed to treat pregnant women for alcohol and drug abuse in an effort to prevent fetal alcohol syndrome.
Shell Oil Permits Opposed by 19 Environmental Groups, Fuel Barge Runs Aground Near Dillingham, Substance Abuse Program for Pregnant Women Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Lighting Strikes Ignite Over 30 Fires, and more...
House Votes to Bar FDA Approval of ‘Frankenfish’, Congressional Delegates Divided on Likelihood of Gas Pipeline, UAA Professor Urges Better Management of Oil Reserves, Annual Finances Released by Congressional Delegates, and more...