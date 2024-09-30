-
About 3500 soldiers stationed at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson will deploy next month to Afghanistan. The 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division's deployment is for one year.
-
The identities have been released on the four Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson soldiers kill by a roadside bomb Saturday in Afghanistan.
-
The Department of Defense has released the names of the four Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson soldiers kill by a roadside bomb Saturday in Afghanistan.
-
Copies of Palin’s Emails Will Be Available to Public, British Ambassador Takes First Trip to Alaska, DOD releases IDs of soldiers killed in Afghanistan, Mountain Sickness Keeps Ranger Patrol Busy, and more...
-
More than 4,000 soldiers from the 125th Stryker Brigade will return to Fairbanks by the end of September.Jenny Canfield, UAF - FairbanksDownload Audio…