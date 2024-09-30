-
State Re-districting Board Revises Map to Comply with Voting Rights Act, Fairbanks District Still Stretched OutThe state Re-districting Board voted to approve a new map of legislative districts over the week-end. This is a revision of last week's plan crafted to…
-
There is a new state election district map out, but the state Redistricting Board warns it is just an intermediate step toward a plan that complies with the federal Voting Rights Act. The state Supreme Court ordered the Board to do a new map that set more of a priority on the requirements of the state Constitution. The Board has a consultant who is expected to provide an analysis Wednesday.
-
Wednesday, August 10 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmThe State of Alaska received its 2010 Census redistricting data in March and one month later, adopted a revised set of redistricting maps. How were these new maps developed and what do they mean for Alaska residents?